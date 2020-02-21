Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 26.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

