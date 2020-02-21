Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Square by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,136. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.03, a PEG ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.26. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

