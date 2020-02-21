Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

