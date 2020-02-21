Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,348,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.53. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,929. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $107.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

