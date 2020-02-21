Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,452,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

