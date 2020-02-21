Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 562,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,362. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.