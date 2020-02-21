Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

