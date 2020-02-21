Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.54. 130,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,078. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

