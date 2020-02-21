Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Masco by 2,433.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 360,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 69.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Masco stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,977. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

