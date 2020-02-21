Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Ultra QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36,259.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000.

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,692. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

