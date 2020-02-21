Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,455 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $118.46. 289,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

