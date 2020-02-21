Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.25% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

In related news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

