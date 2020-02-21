Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by Leerink Swann from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,695. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

