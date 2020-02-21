International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 626.60 ($8.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 536.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

