InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of InterXion worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterXion by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INXN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,819. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.26, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

