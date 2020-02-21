inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

