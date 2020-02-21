inTest (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

inTest stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. inTest has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

