IntriCon Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIN. ValuEngine cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IntriCon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

IIN stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

