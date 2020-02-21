IntriCon Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of IIN opened at $17.20 on Friday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IntriCon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in IntriCon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.