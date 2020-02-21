Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $301.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $232.96 and a one year high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

