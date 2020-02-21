Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $22.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

