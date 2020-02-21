Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st (APYX, ATNI, AYX, CAI, CNNEF, CYBE, EYEG, FPRX, FUN, LB)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 21st:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Apyx Medical Corp alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.