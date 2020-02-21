Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL):

2/11/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

1/1/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

