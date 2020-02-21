Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mistras Group (MG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2020 – Mistras Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

2/14/2020 – Mistras Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/11/2020 – Mistras Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Mistras Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:MG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 16,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mistras Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mistras Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

