Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Primerica (PRI)

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

2/13/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/7/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,079. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

