Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $839.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $839.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

