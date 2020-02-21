ION (ION) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market cap of $464,759.00 and $173.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,630,713 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,713 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

