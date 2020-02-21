IOST Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. IOST has a market cap of $75.75 million and approximately $42.81 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Hotbit, CoinBene and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00481810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.13 or 0.06523980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00069217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, ABCC, BitMart, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitrue, GOPAX, Binance, BigONE, Hotbit, OTCBTC, DDEX, CoinZest, CoinBene, OKEx, WazirX, Upbit, Coineal, IDAX, BitMax, Vebitcoin, Koinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

