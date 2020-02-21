IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $11.13 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi. IoT Chain has a market cap of $11.13 million and $2.68 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000606 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

