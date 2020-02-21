IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, Bitfinex and Coinone. IOTA has a market capitalization of $740.24 million and $11.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Exrates, Huobi, FCoin, Ovis, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.