iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2843 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from iPath S&P MLP ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of iPath S&P MLP ETN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. iPath S&P MLP ETN has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

