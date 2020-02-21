iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is RPTC Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

RPTC Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 12.7% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943,803 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

