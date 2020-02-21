iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 2.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

