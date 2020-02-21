iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newfound Research LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of MXI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.85. 10,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

