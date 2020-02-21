iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Decreased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 4.6% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period.

IXN stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.29. 86,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

