Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,560 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Israel Chemicals worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 207,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 103,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 31.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.82. 3,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

