Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.96. Itau Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

