ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. ITT updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.72-4.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

NYSE:ITT traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $71.19. 981,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. ITT has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

