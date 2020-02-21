Ivy Price Down 88.2% This Week (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 88.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ivy has a total market cap of $714,767.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00491865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.29 or 0.06562155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00068348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

About Ivy

IVY is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

