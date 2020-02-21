Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $228,042.00 and $62,897.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,400,311 tokens. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.