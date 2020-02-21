Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.