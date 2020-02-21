Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank downgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,039.50 ($26.83).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,883.50 ($24.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,108.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,109.95.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.