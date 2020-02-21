Jetcoin Hits Market Cap of $53,847.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $53,847.00 and $33,805.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

