KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.67 ($8.59).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ stock opened at GBX 490.90 ($6.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.