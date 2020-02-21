KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

KBR has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.01. 68,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. KBR has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

