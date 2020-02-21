Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,080. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

