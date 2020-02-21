KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of FLR opened at $14.56 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 115,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

