KeyCorp Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $15,174,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.