KeyCorp Weighs in on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE HVT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,014,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 400,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

