Kin One Day Volume Reaches $65,630.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Kin has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $65,630.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DDEX, HitBTC, Stellarport, COSS, Mercatox, Allbit, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

